Karnataka may get two ministerial berths in Union Cabinet: Eshwarappa

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa exuded confidence that Karnataka is likely to get two ministerial berths in the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the expansion.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he said Karnataka lost one post of union minister after the death of Suresh Angadi (Former Belgaum MP). "We would appeal to the Centra leadership to accord one more ministerial berth to Karnataka." He also made it clear that he had no idea whether Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra would become part of the union cabinet.

He also said there was nothing special about Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar's visit to Delhi. Is it written in Indian constitution that state ministers must not go to Delhi, he questioned and said the visit had nothing to do with politics.

He said he was happy that former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi would not retire from electoral politics. Jarkiholi has made it clear that he would remain with BJP even if he retires from politics.