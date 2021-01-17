Karnataka Minister CP Yogeeshwara refutes BSY CD allegations

Newly inducted Karnataka Minister CP Yogeeshwara on Sunday said that he doesn't have any CD against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and that the BJP had made him minister considering his contribution to government formation.

He, however, refused to comment on the statement made by MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal regarding a CD being used to become minister.

BJP leadership should have made the dissatisfied MLAs aware of my contribution in getting the party to power in the state, Yogeeshwara said.

Some of the MLAs were against my inclusion in the Cabinet due to ignorance, he added.

Yogeeshwara also told reporters that former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and KPCC President D K Shivakumar have been making allegations regarding mega city against him as they were his political rivals.

'Will talk to sulking MLAs'

Meanwhile, BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the inclusion of legislators in the Cabinet was the chief minister's prerogative. "I will talk with the dissatisfied MLAs, and hear their grievances," he added.