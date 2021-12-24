Karnataka minister denies rumours of CM Bommai’s exit

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Friday denied speculation surrounding Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s health and his possible exit, which has been brewing in the rumour mill these past few weeks.

Speculation is that Bommai will fly overseas for surgery to fix a knee ailment.

“Neither Bommai nor the government has information on this. Someone is spreading this mischievous rumour. He’s not going overseas 1,000%,” Ashoka, who is Bommai’s senior Cabinet colleague, said.

According to Ashoka, Bommai has been advised by doctors that he does not need surgery. “It will cure without an operation. Orthopaedic and Ayurveda doctors have said this. He is improving and in a week's time he'll be alright,” he said.

Political circles are abuzz with rumours of a possible change in leadership. Bommai’s emotional speech in his home constituency of Shiggaon earlier this week added to this buzz, coupled with RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa’s projection of Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani as a future chief minister. And, senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has been cryptically targeting a BJP leader who is said to be going to town saying he’ll become the CM.

Alternatively, there is speculation that Bommai’s Cabinet will be rejigged keeping the 2023 Assembly elections in mind.

Ashoka dismissed talk of Bommai’s exit. “We’re all with Bommai. Our support is for Bommai. We will fight the next election under his leadership,” he said.

Ashoka pointed out Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in early September that Bommai will lead the BJP into the 2023 election. “If people still have a doubt after Shah’s statement, then they should be sent to a mental hospital,” he said.

This denial is the latest in a series of clarifications BJP leaders have issued on Bommai. BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Housing Minister V Somanna have previously denied Bommai's exit.

