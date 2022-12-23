Karnataka: MK Pranesh elected Council Dy chairperson

BJP MLC MK Pranesh was elected as deputy chairperson of the Karnataka Legislative Council on Friday.
Pranesh won a second term by securing 39 votes against Congress’ Arun Kumar Arali with 26 votes. The JD(S), with eight members, remained neutral.
However, even before the election process commenced, there was a heated argument between JD(S) and Congress members.
Soon after the election procedure was announced, JD(S) MLC Bhoje Gowda accused the Congress of not fielding a candidate against Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti due to caste considerations. “The Congress has fielded a candidate for the deputy chairperson’s post, but did not fight for the chairperson’s position because the BJP’s candidate belonged to an upper caste,” he said.
Leader of the Opposition BK Hariprasad retorted that the Congress did not field a candidate against Horatti due to his seniority and not caste.
Horatti found it distasteful and said, “Don't paint a caste colour on me. Many members in the House don’t even know what caste I belong to,” the Lingayat leader said.
