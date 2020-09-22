Karnataka MLAs narrate their Covid-19 ordeal

Legislators, who have recovered from Covid-19, sought to corner the BJP government by narrating their ordeal during a day-long discussion on the pandemic in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

“When I tested positive for Covid-19, I checked with Victoria Hospital. My father is 90 years old and my mother is 80 years. All 32 ICU beds were filled up. Once in ICU, patients don’t come out for 15 days. I was forced to go to a private hospital,” Congress’ Kunigal MLA H D Ranganath, a doctor, said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

“The health minister admitting himself at Bangalore Medical College for treatment was a good move, but a common farmer will not get the same treatment. I’m having to exert my influence to get people admitted. Whose failure is this?” he asked.

Arsikere MLA KL Shivalinge Gowda said the Covid-19 pandemic helped private hospitals make money. At this point, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said Covid-19 treatment was free in government hospitals and private hospitals. “Then why was I charged Rs 1.64 lakh at Manipal Hospital,” Gowda said. Sringeri MLA TD Rajegowda, too, said he had to pay Rs 2.10 lakh for Covid-19 treatment.

Sudhakar asked them if they had a Bengaluru Urban (BU) number at the time of admission.

“As soon as I left home, I called up BBMP commissioner N Manjunath Prasad, who got a room booked for me at Manipal Hospital,” Gowda said, adding that no one should take Covid-19 lightly. “It was only when I got it that I realized it is a dangerous disease.”

Sudhakar clarified that there were two types of treatment for Covid-19. “Those, who inform the government, their treatment cost will be borne by the government either in a government hospital or a private hospital. Those who go to a private hospital on their own will have to pay for treatment for which the government has fixed costs to ensure there’s no exploitation.”

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 22

He admitted that the Covid-19 pandemic could have been controlled better if passengers from “all countries” were screened at airports in March.

He was responding to K J George (Congress) who said not all international passengers were screened. “We might have been able to control the virus better if all international passengers were screened. But, screening was limited to passengers from only those countries identified by the Ministry of Home Affairs,” he said.