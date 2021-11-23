Karnataka MLC polls: 8 nominations filed for 2 seats

Candidates can withdraw their nominations on November 26 and the election will be held on December 10

Naina J A
Naina J A,
  • Nov 23 2021, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 20:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A total of eight candidates have filed their nominations to the legislative council election from the local authorities’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Tuesday was the last date to file the nominations.

Social welfare and backward classes welfare minister Kota Srinivas Poojary from the BJP, Suprith Kumar Poojary, independent, Manjunath Bhandary from Congress, Shafi Bellare of SDPI, Nithin Kumar of BJP, independent candidates Shashidhar, Naveen and Koushik have filed their nominations.

Election will be held for two seats of Dakshina Kannada – Udupi local constituency as the term of incumbent MLCs Kota Srinivas Poojary and K Prathapchandra Shetty will end on January 5.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations on November 26 and the election will be held on December 10.

Votes will be counted on December 14.

