Karnataka MLC polls: EC postpones vote count to November 10

The Election Commission on Saturday decided to postpone the counting of votes for the two graduates and as many teachers’ constituencies of the Legislative Council that went to polls on October 28.

The votes will now be counted on November 10 instead of November 2. The decision was taken after Congress petitioned the Election Commission seeking a postponement in the counting of votes.

In its petition, the Congress sought rescheduling of the counting of votes after November 3, when Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly constituencies face bypolls.

Even Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar recommended the postponement of vote-counting after returning officers for the MLC elections opined that it can be done on November 10 along with the counting of votes of the Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar bypolls.

As a result, the calendar of events has been revised to have the counting of votes on November 10 and the date before which the election is to be completed as November 13. The biennial elections to the constituencies of South East Graduates, North East Teachers, West Graduates, and Bangalore Teachers were held on October 28 and the average voter turnout was 71%.