Karnataka monsoon legislature session to begin from September 21

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to conduct the monsoon session of the legislature from September 21 to 30 in Bengaluru.

But there is no clarity on where and how it will be held in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per procedure, the state government was required to convene the legislature session before September 23, which is six months since the last day of the previous session held on March 23.

While there was speculation that the government would conduct the session at an alternative venue to ensure social distancing and to facilitate other precautionary measures amid the pandemic, Madhuswamy said the details were yet to be worked out.

“However, the session would be held in Bengaluru itself,” he specified."The Cabinet can only decide the date. The modalities of how it will be conducted will have to be worked out with the Legislative Assembly Speaker and the Legislative Council Chairman. We will announce it soon," he said.