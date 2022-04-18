Karnataka needs a 'strong Home Minister', says Yatnal

Targeting Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Monday said that the state needed a strong Home Minister.

"Statements like 'I will consider...I will take action....' won't help any further. Stringent action should be taken against communal forces. The ongoing untoward incidents in the state indicate the need for a strong Home Minister. It is better to issue an advertisement in the media in this regard," he told reporters here, indirectly targeting Araga Jnanendra.

Communal forces were strong in Hubballi-Dharwad, Vijayapura, Ballari, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga and Raichur. The intelligence wing of the police department had all data, he said adding, "The Home Department should launch a drive to search for swords, guns, stones and other lethal weapons hidden in houses and commercial establishment of such forces."

He asked his party leaders to stop making statements that the Congress was behind such incidents saying, "People won't listen to such tales any more. People ask us what the BJP has done as they voted the party to power."

