Karnataka: Now, BSY paired with Kateel for BJP's poll tour

The party's central leaders have decided not to repeat the mistake of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election campaign in Karnataka

Bharath R Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 10 2023, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 04:11 ist
B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Amid reports that BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa is miffed with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and sulking over being "sidelined," the party has come up with a modified tour plan in which the Lingayat strongman will be paired with BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

For the second leg of the Jana Sankalpa Yatra, which is expected to start post-Sankranti, Yediyurappa will cover Assembly segments with Kateel, unlike earlier when he and Bommai were in the same team.

The party's central leaders have decided not to repeat the mistake of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election campaign in Karnataka.

The saffron party will fall back on the services of Yediyurappa for the elections. This is in contrast to the complete sidelining of the Himachal strongman Prem Kumar Dhumal during the elections in the Himalayan state.

Yediyurappa was in Singapore for the New Year celebrations, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Mandya and Bengaluru. Apparently, Shah has instructed party leaders not to ignore Yediyurappa.

Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
BSY
BJP

