Karnataka polls: Congress ropes in ace strategist Sunil Kanugolu?

The Congress is said to have roped in poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu to help the party's offensive against the ruling BJP in the run up to the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls.

According to sources, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi introduced Kanugolu to senior party leaders Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar and Mallikarjun Kharge during discussions held in New Delhi this week.

Kanugolu, a former consultant with McKinsey, was earlier associated with ace pollster Prashant Kishor. Along with Kishor, Kanugolu was among the key members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 campaign.

"Kanugolu's engagement is yet to be made formal or official," a party leader said.

Sources in the party, however, are optimistic that Kanugolu can bring to the table formulae that can see the Congress through the finish line in 2023.

Kanugolu has also worked with the DMK and Shiromani Akali Dal.

Overall, the Congress is optimistic about the future notwithstanding reports of rivalry between its legislature party leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar - both chief ministerial candidates should the party come to power.

"If an election happens today, Congress can get 85-100 seats," a senior leader said, adding that the party will have to slog through the last-mile to get a majority.

The Congress high command has repeatedly asked its state unit to put up a united front.

