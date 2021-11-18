Karnataka PU department revises dates for mid-term exams after opposition

The State Education Department, citing heavy and incessant rains across Karnataka, on Thursday directed the District administrations to decide on declaring holiday to schools and colleges.

Under pressure from the parents and student bodies, the state department of pre-university education on Thursday revised the dates of mid-term examinations for II PUC students.

As per the fresh circular released by the department, the exams will be conducted between 9 December and 23 December. Also, the examination for both I PUC and II PUC will be conducted together, according to the department. After stiff opposition from the parent and student bodies, the department has issued revised dates.

Meanwhile, the department has dropped the idea of conducting randomised evaluations at the district level. The circular issued on Thursday revealed that the evaluation will be conducted at the college level and the marks scored by the students should be uploaded on the SATS platform.

However, the question paper will be sent by the department for II PUC courses. Faculties at the college level have been directed to prepare question papers for the I PUC courses.

