Karnataka session: Price rise, rape incident on Congress's agenda

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) decided on Tuesday to fight the BJP government on price rise, law-and-order breakdown, the state’s financial condition, the National Education Policy (NEP) among other issues during the upcoming session of the legislature.

The 10-day Karnataka legislature session is scheduled to start on September 13.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, the CLP leader, chaired a meeting of the party’s legislators where they discussed their strategy to counter the Basavaraj Bommai government.

“Law-and-order has collapsed. Murders, ransoms, loot and rapes are being reported daily. The recent Mysuru gang-rape is proof of this,” Siddaramaiah told his MLAs.

He also claimed that corruption had exceeded limits. “It’s now well-known that this is a 20 per cent (commission) government,” he said. “The financial position has hit rock-bottom. CM Bommai has no money to implement schemes he announced after taking over,” he said.

Siddaramaiah brought up the implementation of NEP in the state without any discussion in Parliament or with chief ministers. “The Centre is riding over states. They did the same with the APMC amendments. The NEP should have been discussed in both houses of the state legislature,” he said.

Congress is also likely to bring up the government’s handling of Covid-19 and delay in providing flood relief during the session.

Let's fight BBMP polls, DKS tells BJP

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday dared the ruling BJP to declare elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). "The BJP is celebrating the recent outcome of the urban local body elections. If they are so confident, let them declare BBMP polls," he said at an event to distribute ration kits in Byatarayanapura and Vijaynagar. "Last time (2015), we won more seats than the BJP in BBMP. This time, too, we will win more. Why are they postponing the polls by citing petty excuses?"

