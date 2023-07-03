Karnataka: Sharada Puryanaik named JD(S) deputy leader

K'taka: Sharada Puryanaik named JD(S) deputy leader

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 03 2023, 13:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 13:13 ist
Shimoga Rural MLA Sharada Puryanaik. Credit: DH Photo

In a surprise move, the JD(S) has elected Shimoga Rural MLA Sharada Puryanaik as its deputy leader in the Legislative Assembly.

Sharada will be deputy to JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy. 

Read | BJP to attend Karnataka Assembly without Legislative party leader on July 3

Considering suggestions by several senior leaders, the JD(S) has elected a woman as its deputy leader for the first time. Sharada is a two-time MLA. 

The regional party had earlier decided to elect Chikkanayakanahalli  MLA Suresh Babu as deputy leader. However, in the legislature party meeting held on Monday, Sharada was picked.

Karnataka Politics
Karnataka
JD(S)

