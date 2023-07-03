Karnataka: Sharada Puryanaik named JD(S) deputy leader

In a surprise move, the JD(S) has elected Shimoga Rural MLA Sharada Puryanaik as its deputy leader in the Legislative Assembly.
Sharada will be deputy to JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy.
Considering suggestions by several senior leaders, the JD(S) has elected a woman as its deputy leader for the first time. Sharada is a two-time MLA.
The regional party had earlier decided to elect Chikkanayakanahalli MLA Suresh Babu as deputy leader. However, in the legislature party meeting held on Monday, Sharada was picked.
