Karnataka Speaker bats for electoral reforms

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 29 2022, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 23:28 ist
Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri. Credit: DH file photo

Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Saturday urged the Election Commission to proactively bring electoral reforms that can end the clout of caste, muscle, money and defections.

Addressing a news conference, Kageri lamented the declining values in the democratic setup.

He said the tendency to pin politicians for this trend should stop and called upon senior leaders from various walks of life to speak up.

“Now, the feeling is that with caste, money, muscle and a new trend of defections, election is one system that will not respond to the sentiments of the people,” Kageri said.

He also urged media and litterateurs to support electoral reforms.

Kageri pushed for discussions and debates on this matter.

Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri
Karnataka
Election Commission of India

