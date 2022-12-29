Karnataka: Sumalatha's pics make way into banners to welcome Amit Shah

Flags and flexes, welcoming Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have been put up across Mandya city and also at the venue of a public meeting that he is set to address.

But what is attracting public attention are some of the banners and flexes that have pictures of independent MP Sumalatha.

These have been put up by her followers like Sachchidananda, who joined the BJP recently. He is aspiring for the saffron party ticket from Srirangapatna.

It is speculated that the Mandya MP might join the BJP in Shah's presence.

However, sources close to her said she is yet to take a decision on her future as the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are still over an year away.

Sachchidananda, who was in the Congress, had worked for Sumalatha during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress had expelled him from the party.

Sumalatha had said that she would extend support to Sachchidananda in the 2023 Assembly elections, irrespective of the party he contests from. Hence, Sachchidananda has included Sumalatha's picture in the banners welcoming Shah.

However, there is mixed reaction from netizens. While some have predicted that she may join the BJP, others have opposed this.

When Sumalatha contested the Lok Sabha election independently, the BJP extended support to her, by not fielding a candidate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too sought votes in her favour during the election campaign.

However, BJP sources said as the MP is participating in Shah's event, attended by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, there are possibilities of her joining the party.

No talks on Sumalatha joining BJP: Kateel

Mandya MP A Sumalatha has not held any discussion with party leaders on joining BJP, said BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, reports DHNS from Chamarajanagar.

Speaking to media persons here, on Thursday, Kateel said that joining the party was her (Sumalatha) personal choice and left to her sole discretion.

To a query on Sumalatha's pictures on the banners and flexes that has been installed to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mandya, the MP from Dakshina Kannada said, "Her well-wishers might have installed the flexes".

Replying to a question, Kateel said: "Our party does not have the culture, where aspirants have to apply for the ticket. The party will choose the candidates based on their loyalty, ideology and honest work. A few years ago, there were no candidates to field from old Mysuru region, including Chamarajanagar. That is not the case now. This means that the party has grown in the region".