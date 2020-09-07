Karnataka taking unprecedented steps against drug scandal: B S Yediyurappa

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said Karnataka’s fight against drugs was unprecedented in the country and asserted that nobody will be “protected” during the ongoing investigation into substance abuse allegedly involving several influential people.

“The investigation is happening on its own. There is no question of protecting anybody,” Yediyurappa told reporters. “We have taken tight steps for the first time in the country. Our goal is to put an end to this (drugs) business that’s having a bad impact on youngsters and students. We’re doing whatever is necessary on this front,” he said.

The Bengaluru police have booked 12 people, including Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi, in a first information report on drug consumption by celebrities.

Other accused include Viren Khanna, a party organiser from Delhi who was arrested on Friday; Prashanth Ranka; Vaibhav Jain; Aditya Alva, the son of former minister Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi; Loum Pepper Samba, a Senegalese national; Prashanth Raju; Ashwin; Abhiswami; Rahul Thonshe, a friend of actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, and Vinay.

“With each passing day, the investigation into drugs is progressing with new evidence coming out,” Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters.

State police chief Praveen Sood has been asked to get in touch with his counterparts from other states to take up joint operations against drugs, Bommai said.

The state government has already decided to form a special team to check the supply of drugs at the borders of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa and Maharashtra.