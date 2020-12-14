Karnataka to witness new political change after BJP meet, says K S Eshwarappa

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Department K S Eshwarappa said the state would witness new political change after state BJP's special meeting slated to be held at the PESIT auditorium in the city on January 2 and 3.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, Eshwarappa said around 150 selected leaders of the party would take part in the special meet and the state leaders would decide on the participants of the meeting. The party's state in-charge Arun Singh is expected to take part in the meeting.

The minister also made it clear that the meeting was not aimed at discussing a change of leadership but to strengthen the party in the state.

He said the government would provide protection to innocent Muslim youths but it would punish those taking the law into their hands.

Eshwarappa said Hindus and Muslims are leading their lives together peacefully in Shivamogga but attacks on youths belonging to the Hindu religion for no reason can't be tolerated. So, as precautionary, prohibitory orders have been continued, he added.