Karnataka Transport Minister Sriramulu faces MLAs' wrath over poor bus services

Transport Minister B Sriramulu had to face the wrath of the lawmakers, including those from the ruling BJP, over lack of bus facilities affecting students across the state.

The issue was raised during the question hour by Terdal BJP MLA Siddu Savadi, who said several villages in his constituency lacked bus connectivity. “Many students are unable to pursue education because of this,” he said.

Savadi’s grouse triggered a bunch of other lawmakers, who started complaining that their constituencies did not have enough bus services, especially in remote villages.

MLAs R V Deshpande (Haliyal), K M Shivalinge Gowda (Arasikere), Bandeppa Kashempur (Bidar), H D Ranganath (Kunigal), K Srinivasmurthy (Nelamangala) and others slammed the government over the state-of-affairs.

Sriramulu assured that he would soon convene a division-wise meeting with lawmakers to address issues on bus connectivity. “Our government is firmly committed to protect the future of students in the state. We will walk an extra mile to provide bus facilities to all schoolchildren,” he said.

Deshpande claimed that all four transport corporations faced acute shortage of drivers, and schoolchildren and hinterland residents were the worst-affected. “This question is not just about bus connectivity, but about infrastructure in transport corporations that are dysfunctional. Hence, this issue needs larger debate,” he said.

Sriramulu reasoned that all issues can be discussed in the division-wise meetings.

Not convinced, Congress and JD(S) MLAs rushed to the well of the House demanding a larger debate so that the problem can be discussed in detail.

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy intervened and agreed to their demand, resulting in Congress and JD(S) members calling off their stir.