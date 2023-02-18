Karnataka: Two Congress legislators back Siddaramaiah for CM post

At a time when the infighting within Congress over who should be chief minister is going on, threatening to eclipse the party's plan to put up a united effort ahead of Assembly elections in the state, two legislators have expressed their support to Siddaramaiah to the top post. The Congress leaders including party legislators Byrathi Suresh and Raghavendra Hitnal have backed the Opposition leader for the post.

Speaking at the statue unveiling ceremony of Sangolli Rayanna in Yalaburga on Saturday, legislator Byrathi Suresh said that Siddaramaiah has done several development works apart from providing many 'Bhagya' schemes. Calling the Opposition leader an honest politician, he said that Siddaramaiah should become chief minister again if all these development works and schemes have to return.

"Siddaramaiah has undertaken lots of development works during his tenure. Therefore, he should become chief minister again if Karnataka has to witness growth", Hebbal MLA said in an emotional speech. Meanwhile, Koppal MLA Raghavendra Hitnal has also lauded Siddaramaiah all throughout his speech. He urged the party workers to join hands to bring Congress back to power in the State and to make the Opposition leader as chief minister.

Terming Siddaramaiah as a pro-people leader with economic discipline, the former minister Basavaraj Rayareddy said that the people should like such leaders no matter to which party he belongs. Siddaramaiah was also present in the programme.