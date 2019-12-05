Karnataka: Verbal spat between Congress leaders, Police

Tension prevailed at Hosa Ramenahalli after a Police Inspector asked Congress MLA C Anil and his supporters to move away from the polling centre, here.

Anil was returning after casting vote and an on-duty Police Inspector Sunil asked to move away. Though Anil left the place, his supporters returned and demanded that the police apologise to the MLA.

The villagers accused the Police of insulting the MLA.

There was an argument between the MLA, his family and the Police. Later, the villagers, along with the MLA staged a protest.

Despite police, including Additional Superindent of Police P V Sneha, tried to convince the MLA and others, they demanded Inspector Sunil's apology.

The situation turned worse after Congress party district unit president B J Vijay Kumar and other leaders visited the spot.

A verbal altercation broke out between Dy SP K S Sundar Raj and Vijay Kumar. However, Congress party workers reluctant to leave the place and demanding an apology from the Police.