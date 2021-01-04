Karnataka will see JD(S) in power in 2023: Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday declared that the regional party will come to power on its own in the 2023 Assembly elections, even as he started work on much-needed organisational restructuring.

"In 2023, Karnataka will see Janata Dal in power," he said, adding that he is not interested in either tying up or merging with any party.

Kumaraswamy chaired a meeting of the Yuva Janata Dal, which is headed by his son Nikhil Kumar.

To strike a chord with youngsters, the JD(S) will launch its own student wing on the lines of the BJP-affiliated ABVP and Congress-backed NSUI. "We are planning to launch Jayaprakash Narayan Student Union (JPSU)," the former chief minister said.

At the meeting, Kumaraswamy sought to take the party cadre into confidence, following speculation that the JD(S) was considering realignment. He told the youth wing leaders that he has no interest in "merging or pledging" the party to anyone. "I have no soft corner for any party," he said, accusing both BJP and Congress of "playing with the credibility" of the JD(S).

"The BJP was talking about Grama Swaraj ahead of the gram panchayat polls. However, it just turned out to be an opportunity to distribute Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 everywhere. They distributed black money," he charged and said the media was "misled" on the GP poll results by the two national parties. "In the first place, GP polls are not party-based. Also, merely speaking to candidates who are affiliated with JD(S), the party has seen encouraging results, be it in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar or Ramanagar. Even In Uttara Kannada, 200 JD(S) affiliated candidates have won," he said.

Kumaraswamy sounded the poll bugle and asked the party cadre to work on the upcoming zilla and taluk panchayat elections. "We have to show our strength in not just the zilla and taluk panchayat elections, but also in 2023 Assembly elections," he said. "By January 15, I will give you a blueprint. If you implement what I'm saying, then the JD(S) will come to power in 2023," he added.

Nikhil, the JD(S) youth wing president, promised restructuring. "We will restrict the age limit to 40 years for youth wing members," he said. Both Nikhil and Kumaraswamy pointed out that the youth wing included people up to the age of 50, which defeated the very idea of it. Nikhil also said party needed to strengthen its social media presence.

