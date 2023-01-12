Karnataka youth fest to woo voters, says HDK

Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy has accused the BJP of misusing Swami Vivekananda Jayanti to woo voters.

"The BJP has organised youth festival in Hubballi out of public money but for its electoral gains. The party mobilised people for the inaugural of youth festival by distributing money," he said. He was speaking to reporters near Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Pointing out that the government is organizing such mega conventions when it was reeling under a debt burden, Kumaraswamy claimed that the people will reject the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly elections. He also accused Congress of 'hijacking' JD(S) programmes.