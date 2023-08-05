Karnataka's Congress govt auctioning posts, says Pralhad Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday alleged that the Congress government in the State is auctioning posts for officials.

"A lot of irregularities are taking place in transfers. Posts are being sold and transfers are being made without any criteria. Some officials have informed me that postings are being given through an auction-like process, and those who give maximum money are given posts," he said.

Commenting on similar allegations by JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, Joshi said, "He might have more information about this as he is into state politics".

Also Read | Centre not giving rice is policy decision, not specific to Karnataka, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Joshi also alleged that anti-social, anti-Hindu, and criminal forces get the confidence of being protected by the government whenever Congress comes to power.

They become active and they don't hesitate to do such acts whenever the Congress comes to power, he said.

Opining that 'Gruha Jyoti' scheme of the State government to supply free electricity has raised several confusions, Joshi said. People are observing and they will need answers, he added.

On Rahul Gandhi's case

In the wake of the Supreme Court staying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the Modi surname defamation case, Joshi said the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla would take a suitable decision about Rahul's membership as per law.

"Speaker is impartial, and the matter is in his domain," he said.

"All the decisions in this case were made by the courts, and we can't make political comments. As far as I know, he is not acquitted. The court has also clearly said Rahul speaking irresponsibly like that was wrong. He was repeatedly asked in the trial court whether he would withdraw his statement and end the matter, but he said no," Joshi said.

In the wake of former BJP minister Araga Jnanendra's objectionable remarks against AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Joshi said he would tell Jnanendra not to speak so.

"It was not correct, he should not have spoken so," Joshi added.