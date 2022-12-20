Karnataka's decision to hike SC/ST reservation welcomed by entire state: BJP MP

BJP Lok Sabha member Shivakumar Udasi on Monday said the decision of the BJP government in Karnataka to hike the reservation to Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe communities was welcomed by the entire state.

"The BJP government has increased reservation for Scheduled Tribes from 3 per cent to 7 per cent and for Scheduled Castes from 15 per cent to 17 per cent. This move was welcomed by the entire state of Karnataka. Regarding reservation, which has become a topic of discussion nowadays in the entire country, a holistic approach should be taken so that the communities which are asking for reservation get considered," he said in Lok Sabha.

He was participating in discussion on passing of the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill 2022, and said that it seeks to provide justice to the Betta-Kuruba community of Karnataka.

"Betta-Kuruba in the state of Karnataka is a small community. They are about 5,000 people found in the districts of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, and Kodagu districts. They are economically backward. They suffer from lack of education. Their occupation involves collection of forest produce and bamboo. They have their own dialect with no script. They use primitive hunting tools. They have a distinct culture. They follow animism. They go to forests to collect bamboo, forest produce, firewood etc. and before going to forests, they seek permission from Betta Devuru to protect them from attacks by wild animals" he said.

"Through this Bill, their living standards will improve, they will get education and their social structure in the hierarchy will improve. A last mile justice will be done. Their inclusion is paramount to this country and the Prime Minister is also doing the same for the country" he said.

