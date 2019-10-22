Karnataka's ex-Congress Rajya Sabha member joins BJP

Former Congress Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka K C Ramamurthy joined BJP here on Tuesday.

67-year old leader joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh and Parliamentary Affairs and Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi at BJP national headquarters.

Last week, Ramamurthy quit Rajya Sabha member and also resigned to Congress primary membership.

Former IPS officer Ramamurthy was elected to Rajya Sabha in 1 July, 2016 and has term till 30 June, 2022.

The saffron party likely to field him for Rajya Sabha by-poll for the seat vacated by him.

Speaking to reporters, he said, he joined the BJP to take the path of development of the country and he was impressed with the BJP developmental agenda.