Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan said that cow slaughter will be banned in the state after discussing it in the forthcoming Legislative Assembly.

Speaking in Kalaburagi on Thursday, he said, "the BJP had promised that it would ban cow slaughter if the party comes to power and hence, we will keep our promise".

State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel added that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would take a call on giving priority to the Kalaburagi district in the cabinet.