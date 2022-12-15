Kashappanavar to contest from Hungund: Siddaramaiah

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the party would field Vijayananda Kashappanavar as its candidate from Hungund Assembly constituency.

Addressing a gathering after performing groundbreaking for SRK Sugar factory at Belagal in the taluk, Siddaramaiah urged the voters to elect him (Kashappanavar).

Kashappanavar had in 2018 lost against Doddanagouda Patil of BJP by a margin of a tad over 5,000 votes.