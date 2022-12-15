Kashappanavar to contest from Hungund: Siddaramaiah

Kashappanavar to contest from Hungund: Siddaramaiah

Kashappanavar had in 2018 lost against Doddanagouda Patil of BJP by a margin of a tad over 5,000 votes

DHNS
DHNS, Hungund,
  • Dec 15 2022, 00:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2022, 03:05 ist
Vijayananda Kashappanavar. Credit: DH File Photo

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the party would field Vijayananda Kashappanavar as its candidate from Hungund Assembly constituency.

Addressing a gathering after performing groundbreaking for SRK Sugar factory at Belagal in the taluk, Siddaramaiah urged the voters to elect him (Kashappanavar).

Kashappanavar had in 2018 lost against Doddanagouda Patil of BJP by a margin of a tad over 5,000 votes.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Hungund taluk
Bagalkot

What's Brewing

WHO chief hopes Covid won't be emergency next year

WHO chief hopes Covid won't be emergency next year

Jr NTR, Ram Charan top UK’s South Asian celebrity list

Jr NTR, Ram Charan top UK’s South Asian celebrity list

Arjun Tendulkar slams ton on debut in Ranji Trophy

Arjun Tendulkar slams ton on debut in Ranji Trophy

Aryan Khan, AB In-Bev to launch their own vodka brand

Aryan Khan, AB In-Bev to launch their own vodka brand

Tawang Clash: Remote, undefined India-China border

Tawang Clash: Remote, undefined India-China border

 