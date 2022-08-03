Kateel asks Shah to take steps to crush anti-national forces in Karnataka

Kateel asks Shah to crush extremists forces in K'taka

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 03 2022, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2022, 22:57 ist
BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH Photo

BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take steps to crush extremists forces in Karnataka.

Kateel, who met Shah here, also said that anti-national forces were engaged in creating communal disturbances in some areas in Karnataka and such forces should be crushed.

The BJP Lok Sabha member from Dakshina Kannada also urged the Home Minister to expedite the NIA probe in connection with murder of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru. Apart from arresting all the culprits involved in the incident, the NIA probe ambit should expand to find out the forces behind killing of several BJP workers in state earlier, he said.

