Keep swords at homes to protect women: Muthalik

Sri Ram Sene national president Pramod Muthalik said that everyone should keep swords in their homes for the protection of Hindu women.

Addressing a Hindu convention on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti at Yadravi town on Thursday, he said that the sword should be displayed at homes in such a way that it can be clearly visible to all those who visit them.

Stating that police officials will not lodge any complaint if a sword is kept at home, he said that exhibiting the weapon is not meant to kill anyone, but to protect the women.

“We should worship talwar instead of performing Ayudha Puja to the tractor, books or pen. Police do not perform puja to FIR book, but they worship their guns in the stations. Therefore, why should we not adore swords at our homes?”, he questioned.