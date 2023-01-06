KGF Babu, who said Congress won't win 80 seats, expelled from party

The Congress on Friday expelled Chickpet ticket aspirant Yusuf Sharif (KGF Babu) who went public with his disgruntlement and said the party will not win more than 80 seats in the upcoming Assembly election.

Karnataka Congress disciplinary committee chairperson K Rahman Khan expelled Babu for "damaging" the party.

The expulsion came on a day when Babu picked up a fight in full media view with party workers at the Congress headquarters. They objected to Babu's statements targeting the party.

"Some are conspiring within the party. Congress won't cross 80 seats. We're being overconfident," Babu told reporters.

Babu has been desperately trying to secure the Chickpet ticket. Apart from Babu, four others have applied for the ticket: former MLA RV Devaraj, former mayors Gangambike Mallikarjun and PR Ramesh and former BBMP leader M Udayashankar.

"In Chickpet, I've been working for six months. For one house, I'm giving Rs 5,000 at a cost of Rs 30 crore. But, nobody from Congress has supported me," Babu said, accusing Devaraj of trying to scuttle his chances. "There are leaders who neither work not let others to do work."

During the 2021 Legislative Council election, Sharif declared assets worth Rs 1,744 crore belonging to him and his family making him arguably Karnataka's richest politician. "I am ready to give Rs 350 crore to the people of Chickpet. If they vacate their (slum) houses, I'll build 500-550 new homes in a matter of months," he said.

He also said that there is little respect for workers in Congress. This led to a quarrel with Congress workers.

In August 2022, Babu was given a show-cause notice seeking an explanation on why he issued advertisements seeking the Congress' permission to roll out programmes worth Rs 350 crore. Also, he was asked to explain his claim that he would contest as a rebel if the Congress did not give him the Chickpet ticket in the Assembly election.

On Friday, Khan said Babu's reply was not satisfactory and that he was speaking out of turn.

