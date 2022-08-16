‘Kharge insults women because Congress can’t find fault with Karnataka government’

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Priyank Kharge, obsessed with publicity, insulted the state’s women by speaking about them at his will, alleged MLA and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation chairman Rajkumar Patil Telkur.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, Telkur said, “Sisters and mothers from our houses are going for a job. Did they get those jobs sleeping with someone? Have the sisters in their house gone to work like this?”

The MLA said people should always be “cautious while speaking about women”.

“He (Kharge) should be aware of what kind of message and feeling such remarks will send to women who go for a government job. It is unfair to speak at his will. Priyank Kharge should tender a public apology for his recent statement,” Telkur demanded.

The MLA also demanded that if former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who had a personal complaint lodged against him, got anyone a government job? “Some people just have personal illicit relationships,” he said.

Telkur said that KPCC president D K Shivakumar, and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah should have condemned Kharge’s statement. “Those who grow up along with sisters should learn how to respect women. We don't have any objection if he speaks about corruption,” he said.

According to the MLA, because the Congress didn’t have allegations against the state government, the party leaders were making such derogatory statements.

“Siddaramaiah during his stint as chief minister had withdrawn cases filed against Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI),” he said, adding that the state government was gathering intel about those involved in anti-national activities. He alleged that a few organisations were still functional under other names.

“A detailed report has been submitted to the National Investigative Agency in this regard. Action will be initiated against those engaged in anti-national activities,” Telkur said.