Kolar people will reject Siddaramaiah : Minister V Sunil Kumar

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar said former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has changed assembly constituency in every election and has been rejected by the people, will be rejected by the people of Kolar constituency in the upcoming assembly election as well.

By contesting in a particular constituency, one should strive for the development. However, Siddaramaiah has forgotten his commitment by changing constituencies during each election, he said.

Siddaramaiah had forgotten JDS which made him deputy CM. Later, he gave up the people of Varuna and Badami which elected him. Now, the voters in Kolar will reject him.

"All have a right to protest and hold padayatra in a democracy. Pravananada Swamiji is also doing the same by carrying out a padayatra from Mangaluru to Bengaluru urging for fulfilment of various demands.

The demand of the seer to set up Narayana Guru Corporation has been accepted by the government and the CM has announced the same and the seer should review his decision," said the Minister.