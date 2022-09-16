KPCC chief warns MLAs, says tickets won’t come easily

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar warned party lawmakers on Friday to be on their toes, providing a glimpse into how tickets will be given for the 2023 Assembly elections and making it sound like a veiled taunt to his senior colleagues.

“I’ve told all MLAs...there won’t be bargaining,” Shivakumar said on tickets. “Some brag that nothing can be done to them in their constituencies. That’s a myth.”

Shivakumar was speaking at a meeting of KPCC office-bearers and Bharat Jodo coordinators. The Bharat Jodo march will enter Karnataka via Gundlupet in the Chamarajanagar district on September 30.

“Remember this: the AICC has constituted a team under (political strategist) Sunil Kanugolu. There are 600 people across all constituencies. They’re watching and assessing the work we’re doing. They’ve mapped all constituencies. The fate of all sitting, defeated and aspiring MLAs is being sealed,” Shivakumar explained.

Shivakumar also launched a broadside at his party colleagues, specifically naming senior MLA R V Deshpande. “For the Bharat Jodo march, every MLA is tasked with mobilising 5,000 people. Deshpande said he can’t because his constituency is too far. Can’t we do this for just one day for Rahul Gandhi? I said ‘nothing doing’. No MLA will be forgiven,” he said.

Stressing on the need to hit the ground, Shivakumar said leaders and party workers who cannot work should be rested. “Those who can’t work and be in the field, we must come up with an alternative. We must ask them to take rest,” he said.