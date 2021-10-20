KSE demands apology from Siddaramaiah over remarks against PM

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa warned Congress leaders that BJP would continue to criticise Congress leader Rahul Gandhi if they don't stop making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been accepted as a leader across the world.

Speaking to media persons on Monday, he said BJP leaders had never made any derogatory remark against national leaders of other parties in the past. The then leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Atal Bihari Vajpayee had called the Indira Gandhi as Durga of India for taking bold steps during a war between India and Pakistan. Besides, Vajpayee had even extended support to her. But what is the state of Congress leaders today at the national and state level? he questioned.

Referring to Leader of Opposition in assembly Siddaramaiah's remark "hebbet giraki" against Modi (uneducated), Eshwarappa said such remark has hurt sentiments of people across the country and the world. "How can we keep quiet under such circumstance?" he questioned and demanded Siddaramaiah to tender an apology to the people of the country.

Defending state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel's remark against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said "our president has replied to the remark made by Congress leader. Siddaramaiah and others must be sent to Nimhans in Bengaluru so that they may recover from mental health."

