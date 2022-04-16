KSE framed to an extent, says Arun Singh

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh suggested on Saturday that former minister K S Eshwarappa may have been “framed” and that the death of contractor Santosh Patil should be investigated from all angles.

Singh, who manages the party’s affairs in Karnataka, expressed confidence that Eshwarappa will be exonerated once the probe is complete.

“He has been framed to an extent,” Singh told reporters at the BJP executive meeting. “There are several angles (in this case). We have to look at the role of Congress also,” he said, noting that the civil works by the contractor were carried out in a constituency represented by a Congress MLA.

“Eshwarappa is one of the tall leaders of the party who has strived to improve BJP to this level,” Singh added.

Eshwarappa resigned from the Cabinet on Friday in connection with the alleged suicide of Patil at a hotel room in Udupi. Patil had accused Eshwarappa of demanding a 40% cut to release money for the works he had done. Patil had even filed a complaint with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

