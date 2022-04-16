KSE framed to an extent, says Arun Singh

KSE framed to an extent, says Arun Singh

Singh, who manages the party’s affairs in Karnataka, expressed confidence that Eshwarappa will be exonerated once the probe is complete.

DHNS
DHNS, Hosapete,
  • Apr 16 2022, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 02:27 ist
BJP in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh. Credit: DH Photo

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh suggested on Saturday that former minister K S Eshwarappa may have been “framed” and that the death of contractor Santosh Patil should be investigated from all angles.

Singh, who manages the party’s affairs in Karnataka, expressed confidence that Eshwarappa will be exonerated once the probe is complete.

“He has been framed to an extent,” Singh told reporters at the BJP executive meeting. “There are several angles (in this case). We have to look at the role of Congress also,” he said, noting that the civil works by the contractor were carried out in a constituency represented by a Congress MLA.

“Eshwarappa is one of the tall leaders of the party who has strived to improve BJP to this level,” Singh added.

Eshwarappa resigned from the Cabinet on Friday in connection with the alleged suicide of Patil at a hotel room in Udupi. Patil had accused Eshwarappa of demanding a 40% cut to release money for the works he had done. Patil had even filed a complaint with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

K S Eshwarappa
Karnataka
BJP
Arun Singh

Related videos

What's Brewing

B'deshi man sneaks into India to watch IPL, sent back

B'deshi man sneaks into India to watch IPL, sent back

Baby dies as cops block road for minister's procession

Baby dies as cops block road for minister's procession

UP: Mob burns Muslim man's home for marrying Hindu girl

UP: Mob burns Muslim man's home for marrying Hindu girl

Chandannagar: A walk on the French side

Chandannagar: A walk on the French side

What's cooking in Chennai homes this Easter

What's cooking in Chennai homes this Easter

Mahesh Bhatt hugs son-in-law Ranbir in new photos

Mahesh Bhatt hugs son-in-law Ranbir in new photos

 