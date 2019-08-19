K'taka accords sanction to CBI to probe snoopgate

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been asked to probe all “illegal”, “unauthorized” and “unwanted” interception of calls made by political leaders from August 1, 2018 up to now, the State government has stated in an order issued on Monday.

According to sanction to the CBI to investigate the phone tapping scandal, the Home department said the agency’s probe will also cover the associates and relatives of political leaders belonging to the ruling and the opposition, besides government servants whose phones may have been tapped.

The previous Congress-JD(S) coalition was in power from May 2018 till July last month. Therefore, the CBI probe will largely cover the period when H D Kumaraswamy was the chief minister. Kumaraswamy has been accused of sanctioning the covert surveillance of legislators, but he has strongly denied the charges.

In the order, the CBI has been tasked with “identification and investigation of person/s involved in connection with alleged illegal/unauthorized/unwanted telephone interception of several ruling and opposition political leaders, their relatives and other government officials.”