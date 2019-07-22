K'taka Assembly adjourns; Cong delays trust vote

The session began about an hour late with expectations that the motion seeking trust vote would be put to vote on Monday. However, many transactions did not take place except Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Krishna Byre Gowda speaking for over an hour.

Gowda produced newspaper clippings and accused the BJP of making attempts to topple the coalition government. He also targeted the BJP national leadership charging that the BJP destroyed most of the Constitutional institutions.

"There is undeclared democracy in the county," he alleged.

He said, "The motion should be put to vote only after the issue of resignation of the rebel MLAs is decided. The motion has no sanctity when the resignations are yet to be accepted. What if the government loses the trust vote and then the resignations are rejected?" he sought to know.

"I request the speaker not to put the motion to vote until the issue of resignations is resolved," he said.

As the discussions prolonged beyond 2 pm, deputy Speaker Krishna Reddy, adjourned the discussions for lunch.

During the discussions, reacting to BJP MLA C T Ravi's reference to IMA Ponzi scam and consumption of Biriyani with the prime suspect in the case Mansoor Khan, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy denied Ravi's allegations.

"After second heart surgery, I've stopped consuming Biriyani," he said.

BJP leaders J C Madhuswamy and Jagadish Shettar kept requesting Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to put the motion to vote on Monday itself.

Kumar repeatedly requested Gowda to be short as others too should get a chance to speak. He also said that he would end proceedings on Monday.