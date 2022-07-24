K'taka Cong plans 'Satyagrah' against Sonia's ED appearance

The Congress in Karnataka will observe 'Mauna Satyagraha' (Silent Satyagraha) on Tuesday when party supremo Sonia Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate officials probing the alleged money laundering case, the state unit president D K Shivakumar said on Sunday.
He said the Mauna Satyagraha will be organised from the time Sonia Gandhi enters the ED office, till the time she comes out.
"The ED has once again summoned Sonia Gandhi on July 26. The politics of vendetta is continuing," Shivakumar told reporters.
The Congress state chief recalled that his mother was also harassed the same way in an alleged money laundering case compelling him to approached the court with a request to allow the investigation to take place at his residence. However, Sonia Gandhi did not go to court.
Instead, she boldly faced the ED in their office and gave her statement. Yet the harassment has not ended, Shivakumar, MLA from Kanakapura constituency said. Hence, the Congress party has decided to hold ‘Mauna Satyagraha in which all our MPs, MLAs, former ministers, AICC office-bearers, councillors and other leaders will take part in the protest in front of the Gandhi statue at Congress Bhavan at 10 AM on July 26," Shivakumar told reporters.
The ED had earlier questioned Gandhi on July 21 and has again summoned her on July 26, according to Shivakumar.
