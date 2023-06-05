K'taka: Cong to hold registration camps to identify beneficiaries of five guarantees

KPCC Vice President and former MLC Ivan D’Souza said that the Congress will hold registration camps in various parts of the districs to help eligible people benefit from the five guarantee scheme of government. The camps will be held from June 15 to July 15 to register for 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme which promises Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman in every family.

Congress will also submit a representation to Mescom MD to constitute teams to register the eligible beneficiaries of 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti).

D'Souza added that the BJP in Karnataka does not have any commitments and has become inactive. They are unable to digest the welfare schemes being implemented by Congress.

Ivan lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for declaring guarantees of Congress as “bogus cards.” He sought to know whether the BJP leaders and Prime Minister are in favour of poor and commonman. Is it wrong to implement welfare schemes by a state government? asked Ivan during a press meet in Mangaluru on Monday.

The BJP leaders should clarify whether they are in favour of the poor or not. In the last four years, the BJP government tried to divert the attention of the people by raising the issue of religion, revision of textbooks, Tipu, Savarkar, moral policing, cow slaughtering rather than development works, he added.

Lashing out at the BJP for holding protest even as the Congress government is implementing the guarantee schemes, D'Souza said that the opposition party is proving that they are anti-poor. While the discussions during Congress tenure are going to be based on the welfare of people, the BJP had spent time only to discuss issues related to religion and sentiments when in power.

To a query on halting of ongoing works by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said that it was halted to scrutinize the works and all the sanctioned works will be continued. However, there were allegations on works being carried out without taking prior approval, which will be looked into.