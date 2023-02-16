K'taka saw most corruption during Cong rule: C T Ravi

K'taka saw most corruption during Cong rule: C T Ravi

'Congress is responsible for increasing corruption in the state,' he said

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 16 2023, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 05:26 ist
BJP national general secretary C T Ravi. Credit: DH Photo

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi on Thursday said Karnataka witnessed the highest corruption during the Congress regime.

"I am not saying there is no corruption in BJP regime. There is corruption in the system. But compared to Congress, there is less corruption in the BJP dispensation. During Congress regime, the state witnessed massive corruption,” Ravi told mediapersons here.

“Congress is responsible for increasing corruption in the state," he said.

Disapproving Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan's comment against former CM Siddaramaiah, Ravi said, "I don’t subscribe to what he said against Siddaramaiah. The latter also should speak in a civilised manner while making comments against political opponents." 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

C T Ravi
Congress
BJP
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics

What's Brewing

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

Modi could bail out Pakistan: Ex spy chief Dulat

Modi could bail out Pakistan: Ex spy chief Dulat

Millets in focus, need incentive boost

Millets in focus, need incentive boost

Meet India's dog squad saving lives in quake-hit Turkey

Meet India's dog squad saving lives in quake-hit Turkey

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

12 African cheetahs to arrive from SA on Saturday

12 African cheetahs to arrive from SA on Saturday

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Actor Swara Bhasker marries politician Fahad Ahmad

Actor Swara Bhasker marries politician Fahad Ahmad

Gold for garbage: J&K village sarpanch shows the way

Gold for garbage: J&K village sarpanch shows the way

 