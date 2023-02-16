K'taka saw most corruption during Cong rule: C T Ravi

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi on Thursday said Karnataka witnessed the highest corruption during the Congress regime.
"I am not saying there is no corruption in BJP regime. There is corruption in the system. But compared to Congress, there is less corruption in the BJP dispensation. During Congress regime, the state witnessed massive corruption,” Ravi told mediapersons here.
“Congress is responsible for increasing corruption in the state," he said.
Disapproving Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan's comment against former CM Siddaramaiah, Ravi said, "I don’t subscribe to what he said against Siddaramaiah. The latter also should speak in a civilised manner while making comments against political opponents."
