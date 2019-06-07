Kumaraswamy is favouring Jindal: Yeddyurappa

State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa said Jindal has already been given sufficient land for mining and there was no need to give additional land for it.

The same land can be given to another company so as to encourage more companies to come to Karnataka. The land is being given to Jindal is rich in minerals, said Yeddyurappa while speaking to media persons at Hubballi Airport here on Friday.

He charged that Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is favouring one company as he might have received favours from it. BJP will not allow transferring of land to Jindal, he said.

No fresh election

Yeddyurappa, who has been taking u-turns on fresh assembly elections in State, reacted to the viral video of Nikhil Kumaraswamy, where Chief minister's son is heard asking party workers to be ready to face elections any time, Yeddyurappa said there will be no midterm polls in State. The mandate given by people is for five years and if the coalition government cannot run it, they can sidestep and handover the administration to BJP.

Village stay

The former chief minister called Kumaraswamy's proposed village stay as a 'gimmick', as his earlier stays in villages have made no impact. Instead of village stay, the chief minister should take measures to mitigate drought in the state.

Yeddyurappa is on a three-day drought visit across Karnataka from Friday and he has selected former chief minister Siddaramaiah constituency Badami to start his drought tour.