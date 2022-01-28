Kumaraswamy meets Ibrahim day after MLC decides to quit Congress

A day after Congress leader CM Ibrahim announced his intention to quit Congress, JD(S) Legislature Party leader HD Kumaraswamy met the senior leader and held discussions. His meeting comes in the wake of speculations that Ibrahim will join JD(S).

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Kumaraswamy said Ibrahim was yet to take a call on whether or not to join the party.

Also Read | Congress a closed chapter, says miffed Ibrahim

The relationship between JD(S) Supremo HD Devegowda and Ibrahim precedes Siddaramaiah’s entry to politics. They have known each other from 1972, Kumaraswamy said. Further, alleging that Siddaramaiah never allows anyone else to grow, Kumaraswamy said he could have fought for Ibrahim and gotten him a good position in the state but didn’t do it.

Meanwhile, speaking to mediapersons, HD Revanna criticised Congress for trying to hijack JD(S) leaders. “The Congress is acting like a bus without passengers and is inviting people to join them. Congress leaders keep criticising JD(S) and downplaying its strength. Why is the Congress obsessed with our party if we are no match to them?” he sought to know. It is pitiful that a national party with a hundred years’ history is trying to hijack people from another party, Revanna said.

Check out latest DH videos here