Kumaraswamy says JD(S) will win all 7 segments as 'Pancharatna Yatra' arrives in Mandya

The Janata Dal (Secular) Pancharatna Yatra on Tuesday reached Halagur, Malavalli taluk in Mandya district, which is a strong fortress of the party. Former chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy was accorded a rousing welcome by his supporters and party workers with jaggery and garlands.

MLA Annadani, Pandavapura MLA C S Puttaraju and JD(S) leaders were also present on the occasion. Speaking to reporters here, on Tuesday, Kumaraswamy said that people of Mandya district have been showering their blessings on him and the party.

JD(S) will win all the seven assembly segments in the upcoming assembly elections, he said.

The party's 'Pancharatna Yatra' is to inform people about a five-fold programme called 'Pancharatna' that the JD(S) plans to implement on coming to power, which include quality education, health, housing, farmer welfare and employment.

Commenting on the list of candidates announced by the party, Kumaraswamy said, there will not be any major changes in the announcement of the list of probable candidates for the elections, except seven to eight segments.

While the Congress party is using caste as a card, BJP is using religion as a card to woo voters.

Speaking at the unveiling of Savarkar photo in Suvarna Soudha, he said, "BJP is trying to attract people with such issues. I am not interested in these photo issues. I am more concerned about the issues faced by the people and overall development."