Kumaraswamy's meeting with BSY fuels speculation

Kumaraswamy's meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa fuels speculation

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 13 2020, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 22:37 ist
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI, DH Photo

In a surprise development, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday. According to sources, Kumaraswamy met Yediyurappa at the CM's home office 'Krishna' for about 15 minutes this evening along with JD(S) Melkote MLA C S Puttaraju.

They are said to have discussed issues pertaining to the constituency represented by the legislator.

The development has raised some eyebrows in political circles as this is the second such meeting between the two after the BJP came to power last year following the collapse of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government headed by Kumaraswamy.

The two leaders had last met on September 11. They had then said that the meeting was with regard to the havoc caused by rains in the Dasarahalli constituency represented by JD(S) MLA Manjunath.

The sudden meeting between the two has given rise to speculation about possible political discussions between them, as it has come amid allegations from a section of Congress leaders that Kumaraswamy was going soft on the Yediyurappa-led BJP government.

