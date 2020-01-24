Kyasanur Forest Disease virus presence confirmed in Shantigrama

Viscera samples of dead monkeys, collected from Shantigrama in Koppa taluk in Chikkamagaluru district, have tested positive to Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD).

The ticks from ten different places in Koppa taluk, including Shantigramma, Heruru and Kunduru, were collected and sent to the laboratory. The presence of KFD virus was confirmed in the samples of infected ticks collected from Shantigrama.

District Surveillance Officer Dr Manjunath said that the ticks collected during December, were sent to Viral Diagnostic Laboratory in Shivamogga. The report, confirming the presence of KFD virus, reached them on January 9, he said.

The outbreak of KFD begins from January. Vaccination is being given to people residing in Malnad where the infected ticks were found. Awareness is being created on the precautionary measures. People who come across dead monkeys should immediately alert the health department, he said.