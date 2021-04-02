Lahar Singh laments KSE raking up 2013 meet

Senior BJP leader Lahar Singh Siroya on Friday took exception to Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarappa revealing details of a 2013 meeting that took place at his residence.

Eshwarappa, at a news conference in Mysuru, said he met B S Yediyurappa, who had then quit the BJP to form KJP, at Siroya’s residence. The minister said they discussed Yediyurappa’s return to the BJP.

Eshwarappa also claimed that Yediyurappa said in their meeting that he was made to believe by those around him that they would support the KJP venture only to desert him later.

“This was a goodwill meeting. It’s unfortunate, however, that details of this meeting are being discussed,” Siroya, an MLC and Yediyurappa’s confidant, told DH. “The meeting happened at my residence at the initiation of Eshwarappa. And, when this meeting took place, Yediyurappa’s induction into the BJP was almost final,” he added.

According to sources, Yediyurappa has been urged by those close to him that he should sack Eshwarappa from the Cabinet. However, the CM is in no mood to do anything like that.