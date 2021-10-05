Lakhimpur violence: D K Shivakumar accuses UP Police of snatching away citizens' rights to protest

KPCC president D K Shivakumar has accused the Uttar Pradesh police and the government of snatching away the rights of the citizens to protest.

He condemned the police ‘high handedness’ meted out to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi who was detained on her way towards Lakhimpur to console the families of farmers who were killed.

He was reacting to media persons after arriving at the Mangalore International Airport before leaving for Sullia, to appear before a local court in a case pertaining to the arrest of a man, when he was the energy minister.

“The male police have allegedly manhandled her (Priyanka Gandhi). It is an insult to Indian culture and democracy,” he said.

“Whether there is any government in the country? Where is the law? What was the crime of Priyanka Gandhi? he sought to know.

Everyone has the right to protest. However, the government is trying to suppress the right. Even after several months of peaceful protest by the farmers, the Prime Minister has failed to listen to their woes, he said.



Court case

The court in Sullia had issued a warrant against the KPCC president for failing to appear even after serving summons several times in a case related to a man, who was jailed for harassing the latter over disruption in the power supply when Shivakumar was state energy minister.

As energy minister, Shivakumar had received a call from Sai Giridhar from Bellare. Sai Giridhar had allegedly abused him. Later, the police arrested Giridhar on February 28, 2016. A case was filed against Sai Giridhar in Sullia.

During the hearing, Shivakumar failed to appear before the court. Following this, the judge issued a warrant. “I have come here bowing my head before the court and attending the hearing,” he said.

After attending the court hearing, he is likely to visit Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple before leaving for Bengaluru.

