Lakhimpur violence: Mallikarjun Kharge demands immediate arrest of Ashish Mishra

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge demanded the immediate arrest of Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra for the Lakhimpur incident that left eight people dead.

He also sought a probe into the illegal detention of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

"Hindering the freedom of movement of those who wanted to express sympathy with the families of farmers who perished in Lakhimpur is not right. I condemn it," he said in a news conference.

Kharge lashed out at the MoS Ajay Mishra and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for instigating the attack on farmers and said that sections on sedition should be invoked against the two.

"When the UP police have arrested Priyanka Gandhi for trying to visit Lakhimpur, why is MoS Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra - accused of running over the farmers in his SUV - still free? If representatives from some parties were allowed to meet the families of victims, why are Congress leaders not allowed?" he asked, accusing the Central government of plotting a 'systematic conspiracy' against the party.

He demanded that Ajay Mishra be sacked for "misrepresentation of facts and abetment to the crime (at Lakhimpur)." Action should also be initiated against those who are trying to shield the culprits involved in the case, Kharge said.

The Congress leader also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to console the families of victims of Lakhimpur. "Modi was in Lucknow yesterday. He should've visited Lakhimpur and consoled the farmers. But, he did not even try," he said.

Taking a dig at UP CM Yogi Adityanath, he said that the CM was among those with 'mukh mein Ram, bagal mein choori' policy.

RSS

Responding to a query on RSS, he said that the organisation was not pro-poor and was against social justice. "They stand for Manusmriti," he said.

RSS, he said, was infiltrating everywhere 'even education'. Many (from RSS backgrounds) are directly appointed which affects those benefiting from the reservation, Kharge added.