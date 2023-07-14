Land grant on hold in Karnataka: BJP slams Congress for ‘hate politics’

The BJP on Friday blasted the Congress government for putting on hold gomala land granted to the RSS-linked Janaseva Trust, calling it “politics of hate”.

DH reported on Thursday that the grant of 35.33 acres of land to the RSS-linked Janaseva Trust in Bengaluru has been put on hold by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress administration, along with other such allotments made by the previous BJP government.

“The Congress has stooped low by putting on hold the land granted to an organisation just because it is linked to RSS. This decision is unscientific, baseless and amounts to politics of hate. I strongly condemn this,” senior BJP lawmaker R Ashoka said, adding that the Congress would face the consequences in the coming days.

Ashoka was the revenue minister when the land was granted to the Janaseva Trust, which runs educational institutions.

“When our government was there, the land was given to the Rashtrotthana Parishat. It wasn’t just us. When Congress was in power, the land was given in Channenahalli 30-40 years ago. Rashtrotthana is running quality, affordable educational institutions catering to rural people,” Ashoka said.

Ashoka pointed out that lands were granted to the Adichunchunagiri Mutt, Siddaganga Mutt, Suttur Mutt, and backward class mutts in North Karnataka and RSS. “There’s nothing to hide. They’re providing education,” he said.

BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra, the Shikaripura MLA, said the Congress government’s decision to put land grants on hold “is just the beginning”.

“We already know the direction in which this government will go. Janaseva Vidya Kendra is a just organisation. I received an education there. It comes under RSS. Thousands of students, poor children, are getting educated there. Their alumni are in good positions in society today,” Vijayendra said.

Vijayendra also slammed the Congress government for stopping the state top-up of Rs 4,000 per farmer under the PM-KISAN scheme that was started by his father BS Yediyurappa when he became the CM in 2019. “Even the Raitha Vidya Nidhi scholarship for farmers’ children started when Basavaraj Bommai was the CM has been put to rest,” he frowned.